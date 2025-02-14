Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 937 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day moving average of $258.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

