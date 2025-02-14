Campbell Wealth Management Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.