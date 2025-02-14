Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 597 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,804,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPLG stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.