Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $16.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.04. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05. Biogen has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

