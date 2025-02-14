Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.12% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.46 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.57.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

