Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Casper has a total market cap of $164.31 million and $5.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,596.92 or 0.99788321 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,176.59 or 0.99354101 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,296,312,672 coins and its circulating supply is 12,842,622,918 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,295,427,605 with 12,841,768,051 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01235089 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,214,666.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.