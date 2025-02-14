Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 547,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

