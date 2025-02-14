Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at $29,438,776.43. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

VRTX stock opened at $462.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.70 and its 200-day moving average is $461.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.