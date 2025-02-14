Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $525,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.