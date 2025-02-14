Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average is $258.33. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

