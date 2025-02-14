Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

