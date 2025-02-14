Celtic’s (CCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 208 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Celtic Stock Performance

LON:CCP opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £156.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.36. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.32.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Celtic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Celtic will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current year.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

