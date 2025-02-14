Certuity LLC Invests $227,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $819.36 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,034.57, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $732.48 and its 200 day moving average is $617.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.