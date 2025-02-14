CFC Planning Co LLC Invests $219,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

LNT stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

