CFC Planning Co LLC Purchases Shares of 3,880 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Trimble by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

