CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 32.3% – Time to Sell?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 32.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 575,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 49,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.
CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.
