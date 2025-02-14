Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $83.46 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $83,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 2.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $542.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.53. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $542.77.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.