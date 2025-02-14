Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,514 shares of company stock worth $3,859,731 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

