Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $202,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $924.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

