Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $52,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

