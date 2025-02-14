Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $95,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

