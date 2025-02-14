Chiliz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.41 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $575.28 million and $52.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,626.81 or 1.00025013 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,211.88 or 0.99595495 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,405,908,488 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.