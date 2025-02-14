Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%.
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 106,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,749. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIM
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.