China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 3.7 %
China Overseas Land & Investment stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
