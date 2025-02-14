China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 3.7 %

China Overseas Land & Investment stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.