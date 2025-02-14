Clarus Securities Estimates TSE:DCM FY2024 Earnings

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$108.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DATA Communications Management has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.85.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$108.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.38 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.