Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 132,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 959,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.