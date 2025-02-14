Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $2.15.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
