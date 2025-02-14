Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $2.15.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.