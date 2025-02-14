Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 353 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $649.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.77 and a twelve month high of $663.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

