Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 73,670 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra by 5.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sempra by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $83.88 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.