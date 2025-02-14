Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $51,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.