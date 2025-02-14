Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,808 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,021,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after buying an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $119.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

