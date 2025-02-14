Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQV opened at $196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.