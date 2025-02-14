Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,206 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $610.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.99 and its 200 day moving average is $497.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

