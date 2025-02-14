Comparing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.23 $44.19 million $0.62 17.00 DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.19 $185.28 million $0.73 14.01

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 37.79% 15.00% 8.52% DigitalBridge Group 21.42% 3.58% 1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

