Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. Conduent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,787. The stock has a market cap of $667.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

