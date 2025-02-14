Consolidated Planning Corp Has $398,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

