Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4,875.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CSU opened at C$4,961.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,535.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,991.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4,570.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4,425.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

