Coq Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.81 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $62.81 million and $7.26 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000087 USD and is up 15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,135,992.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.