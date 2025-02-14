Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 25.9 %

CRSR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

