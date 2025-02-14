Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.8 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.3 million. Crocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
