Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

