CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

