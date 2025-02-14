CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,115,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,890,000 after buying an additional 69,641 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3,329.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 342,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 332,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

