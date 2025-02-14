CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.97. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.09 and a 12-month high of $418.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.54 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.96.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

