CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $431.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.96.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $414.31 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.09 and a 52-week high of $418.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.54 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

