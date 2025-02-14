D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $55,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

