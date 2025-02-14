D. Scott Patterson Sells 4,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.92, for a total transaction of C$999,680.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$261.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$252.68. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$193.77 and a 12-month high of C$278.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

