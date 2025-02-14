Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 1,084.3% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Datasea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 491,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 713.09% and a negative net margin of 34.88%.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

