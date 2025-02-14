David Cather Buys 500,000 Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Stock

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider David Cather acquired 500,000 shares of Metals Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,702.65).

Metals Exploration Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MTL opened at GBX 5.96 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.40. Metals Exploration plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

About Metals Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.