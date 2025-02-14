DeepBook Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DeepBook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $492.26 million and $33.16 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,951.82 or 0.99364920 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,449.83 or 0.98850437 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol was first traded on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,872,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,872,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.16075513 USD and is down -15.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $41,236,700.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

